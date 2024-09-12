Drake Will Perform With Kendrick Lamar At Super Bowl, Says Fivio Foreign

There may be a plot twist at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show according to New York rapper Fivio Foreign.

As we continue to discuss the highly anticipated Halftime Show in New Orleans next year with Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, Fivio Foreign has added his voice to the mix and what he is saying has everyone scratching their heads. There were some falling outs for Jay-Z and Roc Nation after news broke that they selected Kendrick Lamar for the gig over Lil Wayne.

A large segment of hip hop was angered by the move and some artists like Nicki Minaj went into a tirade against Jay-Z. Others like Master P and Birdman questioned why Lil Wayne was not selected to headline the show in his hometown given that he is one of the greatest artists in the game of his generation. Some folks pointed out that the tension between Weezy’s protege Drake and K.Dot might be the reason why he was snubbed for the gig.

Nevertheless, there may be another layer to the story. Fivio Foreign shared his exclusive take on the situation alluding to Kendrick’s alleged plans to bring out both Lil Wayne and Drake during his performance.

“I heard that Kendrick is gonna bring out Lil Wayne,” the NY rapper said on Instagram Live on September 24. He added that the wildcard performer will then be Drake who will appear during Weezy’s set and that will set the stage for Kendrick and Drizzy to squash their beef in front of the world. “Then Lil Wayne is gonna bring out Drake. Then Kendrick is gonna squash their beef.”

It’s unknown how Fivio Foreign gets his information and how valid it is, but it is enough to start a whole new conversation around the Kendrick and Drake beef and whether or not it was orchestrated by the two rappers to sell records. It’s hard to see that happening given how heated the lyrical feud got over the summer with K.Dot labeling his Canadian counterpart a terrible father and making allegations that he is not to be trusted with minors.

The diss song “Not Like Us” is the biggest rap song so far this year and it stemmed from the beef. Given that there may be some bruised egos from the beef, it’s unlikely that Drake will be anywhere near Kendrick anytime soon.

Tags: Drake, Fivio Foreign, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne