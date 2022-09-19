Drake Unfollows Ice Spice On Instagram Weeks After Spotted Together

Drake has seemingly hit the unfollow button on his new muse Ice Spice.

Weeks after he was first spotted out with “Munch” rapper Ice Spice in Toronto, it appears that Drake unfollowed the budding rapper on Instagram.

Drake first co-signed the 22-year-old’s song on IG last month, which led to her career basically getting more attention since more fans have gravitated toward her, while the New York drill rapper also tripled her booking fee. Reports suggest that Ice Spice canceled most of her events at her old booking rate. One promoter claimed that she canceled the booking because her rate had increased. Although Ice Spice denied that she had canceled the contract for that reason, she did say, “yesterday’s price is not today’s price’.

Her affiliation with Drake is short-lived though, as Drake unfollowed her account.

Ice Spice became well-known with her song “Munch,” with the intro becoming wildly popular on TikTok, and the song has also been played on Drake’s Sirius XM show. She had shared a screenshot of Drake in the DMs praising her song and promising to play it on his show. At the time, the two appeared to be following each other.

The Bronx native has been busy over the last few weeks since Drake co-signed her track. She was seen in Canada over the weekend at Rolling Loud Toronto, where she performed the popular song, although the crowd seemed hardly impressed by her song and more enthused about her twerking skills.

Neither has shared anything that might indicate why Drake unfollowed her, but Ice Spice is still following Drake.

In the meantime, Drake was recently spotted at the world premiere of Amsterdam in New York City. On Sunday night, the Canadian rapper looked dapper in a stush purple velvet jacket, white button-up shirt, and tuxedo pants, and his hair was braided in two big plaits.