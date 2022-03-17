Drake, Rihanna Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram, Twitter Reacts

Did Drake and Rihanna join others celebrities who quietly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion?

Fans have reacted to the latest development that Rihanna and Drake have unfollowed Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Rihanna also removed Megan Thee Stallion‘s Fenty collaboration from the Fenty Beauty website.

Megan Thee Stallion has not reacted to the developments, but Rihanna and Drake follow a growing list of celebrities who have unfollowed Megan in recent times. Among those who reportedly unfollowed her so far are Nicki Minaj, Ciara, and Beyonce.

The “WAP” rapper is currently embroiled in major drama with Tory Lanez over a trial into a shooting incident in which she was injured. Megan is alleging that Lanez was the one who shot her after an argument while they returned from a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to charges while the trial date is set for April 5. On Thursday, fans reacted to the news about the artists unfollowing Megan as they came up with theories about what appears to be the industry turning against Megan Thee Stallion.

“It’s her legal battle with rap a lot. U don’t go against the bosses,” one person said on Instagram.

Other fans also suggested that it was deeper than that or Tory Lanez as some fans claim that Industry on Blast had posted a story on Wednesday claiming that Rihanna’s baby father A$AP Rocky had cheated on her with Megan Thee Stallion sometime over the course of their relationship. The report was not confirmed by any credible source, and the Instagram blog that reported the rumors was deleted or suspended as it couldn’t be found on Thursday.

IG

“Something HAS to be going on that hasn’t hit the public yet,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, there have been claims that there is a video of the night of the incident, which seems to favor Tory Lanez in his ongoing case. The Canadian rapper/singer has been under public scrutiny since 2020, and the alleged shooting case is currently pending in courts.

Some folks suggest that Drake, Rihanna, and other celebrities weren’t following Megan Thee Stallion to begin with, but they absolutely were following her.

Nevertheless, there is no word about whether Drake and Rihanna’s move to hit the unfollow button is related to the Tory Lanez situation.