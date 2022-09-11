Drake Hilariously Mocks Kanye West Feud With Adidas At Nike Event

Drake was feeling extra petty at a recent Nike event where he took a dig at Kanye West and Tyga.

Drake may not have reached the master troll level of 50 Cent, but he does know how to take tasteful shots at his foes. That was evident recently after he took the stage at Nike’s campus in Beaverton, Oregon, to host the shoe company’s annual event as part of its Just Do It Day.

Even though it should be noted that Drake and Kanye West publicly squashed their beef recently, it looks like he is still taking jabs at the “Jesus Walks” rapper. The event in question was part of the Nike Maxim Awards, which lasted for a week.

In front of a crowd filled with celebrities and athletes affiliated with the brand, Drake took a dig at Kanye’s current ongoing battle with Adidas. “And when you put things into perspective, you know, Adidas has Kanye — I think,” Drake said during his speech.

The clip from the awards has been making the rounds on social media as well. The comment was not lost on those who had gathered as they burst into laughter.

The “all Falls Down” rapper’s most recent reason for his discontent with the brand is that, according to him, the internationally recognized corporate sports company has been stealing his designs. In true Kanye fashion, after he made the accusations, he went after several members of the company.

Drake added that his longstanding partnership with Nike was truly an honor before he paid tribute to some of Nike’s most renowned advocates, including the late Virgil Abloh.

“At Nike we have Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Michael Jordan; the greatest creative mind of all time, Virgil Abloh. Rest in peace,” he said.

The “God’s Plan” rapper made the comments as Kanye West has been trending in the last week for his battle with Adidas and Gap. One that he has already claimed victory after getting huge support from some of his peers, including Swizz Beatz and Diddy.

“I COULD HEAR THE JOY IN MY TEAMS VOICES TODAY. ADIDAS DON’T WANT NO MORE SMOKE. THE MOVIE CREDIT’S ARE ROLLING. THIS WAR WASN’T ABOUT MONEY,” he said in all caps in one of t his posts on Instagram.

Kanye West added that his fight is purely about control of his businesses and family as well as having a voice. He said that he asked Adidas to settle the matter privately, but his requests went on deaf ears.

He was pretty active on the social media site, and in another post, he indicated that his legal team had advised him not to post anything about Gap for at least ten days.

Meanwhile, the comment was just some light humor from the OVO Boss, who highlighted many other achievements of the brand. He also welcomed Travis Scott to the stage to close out the special event.

The rapper, who folks tried to cancel following the Astroworld tragedy, took the opportunity to remind fans of why he was so beloved before the mishap.

He performed a medley of songs, including “MAFIA,” “ANTIDOTE,” and “GOOSEBUMPS.”