Drake Calls Joe Budden A Failure At Music For Criticizing ‘For All The Dogs’

Drake didn’t hold back in his response to Joe Budden’s harsh criticism of his new album, For All The Dogs.

The OVO Sound chief released his 8th studio album on Friday, and while his fans overwhelmingly praised the project as a masterpiece, some hip hop pundits like Joe Budden believe the album didn’t live up to the hype. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former Slaughterhouse rapper emphatically told Drake to grow up and stop making music for kids.

“This is like [Lil] Yachty rapping this is like he’s rapping for the children,” Budden said. “[Drake is] rapping for the children. I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album. You gonna be 37 years old. Get the f*** away from some of these younger n****s, and stop f***ing these 25-year-olds. You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

Joe Budden’s rant didn’t end there as he threw J. Cole’s name in the mix, saying that the Dreamville rapper is an example that Drake should follow. “Cole used to rap about kid sh**,” Budden continues. “And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping.”

Joe Budden’s co-hosts looked on while he chided Drake about his raps on For All The Dogs. DJ Akademiks shared the clip of Budden’s rant, and Drizzy quickly clapped back in the comments section, calling him a failure at music.

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote in a lengthy comment. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.”

Drake also told other artists whom Joe Budden has been criticizing to ignore his criticism and focus on their craft.

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering,” Drake added. “You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you.”

Budden responded to Drake’s comment, writing, “@champagnepapi you’ll grow up soober or later, Father time is undefeated.”

Another hip-hop commentator, Ebro Darden, also commented on the post, saying that Drake made a business decision with the album. “Adults don’t stream all day long… he’s making business decisions,” Ebro wrote.

Drake and Joe Budden’s feud goes way back several years ago. In 2016, Joey was asked about his issues with the Toronto rapper after he reportedly stated that he wanted to ruin Drake’s career.

“I didn’t say I would ruin Drake,” Budden said in an interview on Hot 97. “Drake is a superstar, a pop superstar. He has transcended hip-hop. There’s nothing that anybody in hip-hop can do singlehandedly to ruin him. Nobody’s oblivious to that.”

After Ebro pressed him about the topic, Budden stormed out of the interview.

“It’s been a non-issue for me,” the former rapper said. “It’s been dead for me. At this point, it’s the fans and the media that’s keeping this going. I don’t have any more bars for him.”