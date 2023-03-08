Drake and Shenseea Rumored Collab Leaked, What Their Fans Saying

Drake and Shenseea’s long-rumored collaboration leaked online, leaving some fans disappointed.

Urban Islandz first reported in June 2021 that the dancehall singer and the Toronto rapper got a collaboration in the works. At the time, her musical nemesis Spice also spilled the beans on the collab during one of her Instagram Live sessions. Since then, the rumors have died down, and Shenseea has since shared she is open to collaborating with Drake but iced the age-old allegations she was in a relationship with him.

Fast forward to today, a snippet of a song purported to be a collaboration with Shenseea and Drake is making the rounds online. The audio clip features the two artists in their distinct flow trading bars over a trippy beat.

“I come first…wet up, wet up, mek it slide in quicker,” Shenseea sings with Drake coming through singing, “slide through, come get this good, good love I provide you / You first then me / I wanna give you plenty.”

Neither Shenseea nor Drake reacted to the alleged leak, but some fans are already questioning its authenticity. Others are sounding off, saying it’s not what they expected to hear from the two suggesting that it’s underwhelming.

“This very mid, as a ShenYeng this is not what I was expected on a big collab with Drake, no surprise someone leak it,” one female fan said. Another fan added, “this explains why this never see the light of day not ready for prime time. Big artist like Drake yo affi go hard Shenseea we know you got what it takes.”

Shenseea is riding high off her performance at the 2023 Rolling Loud California music festival last weekend. She is also currently working on her sophomore album, due sometime this year. The project is the follow-up to her debut Alpha, released last March.

Drake has not announced any new music, and recently he revealed that he thought about hanging up his mic and retiring gracefully from music. He is also an actor, so perhaps he will go back to acting following an impressive decade run in music that saw him shattering countless records.