Local News

Drain clearing continues in Oistins following oil spill

09 June 2025
Clean up continues in Oistins. (Picture by Reco Moore)

Work continues to clear the drains in Oistins, Christ Church, in the wake of last Friday’s oil spill.

Senior Information Officer in the Ministry of Transport and Works Shamkoe Pile said workers from the Drainage Division were manually digging out oil-soaked silt so the team from the Barbados National Energy Company Ltd (BNECL) could flush the system.

To facilitate this, she said they were digging new manholes for ventilation and greater access, adding the incident only expedited their scheduled drain cleaning in Oistins.

BNECL Group Health, Safety, Security, and Environment manager td Damien Catlyn said the drainage division was doing “fantastic work” and the silver lining was that the sand stopped the oil from reaching further than it could have.

Contrary to reports on social media none of the crude oil made it to the beach or the water. (CA)

