Dr Forde: Pay special attention to the elderly | Loop Barbados

An appeal is once again being made for Barbadians to protect the elderly in the population as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

During a press briefing on February 17, Head of Isolation Facilities and Infection Control Specialist, Dr the Most Honourable Corey Forde, stressed the need to look after this vulnerable group, especially as the country continues its battle against the virus.

Get them vaccinated and boosted.

“You need to check in on your elderly individuals, but I think more importantly, apart from checking in on them … we need to recognise that there are elderly people and they have multiple comorbidities and the risk to them can be high,” he stated during his address.

He reiterated that vaccinations among the elderly population were necessary to ensure they were protected as there were usually multiple comorbidities within this age and inoculations could help prevent deaths. Dr Forde stressed that boosters were equally essential since studies showed a waning of protection after six months of the initial jab.

“Apart from being our brother’s keeper or family keeper, we also need to do a few things. So, apart from checking in on them, we need to check their vaccination status. If you have them out there and they’re not vaccinated, I [am] begging you, please try to get them vaccinated, and the important part, getting them boosted,” he appealed.

The head of the island’s isolation facilities revealed that there were presently 15 “very ill” elderly patients, above 80 years with multiple comorbidities, in secondary isolation at Harrison Point and the prognosis was “not that good”. He revealed since the presence of Omicron, there has been a total of 39 deaths with 72 years being the median age.

Dr Forde encouraged individuals to bring the elderly in for assessment especially if they were displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, to avoid a negative outcome.

He urged: “The other key point which I think is strategically important is if you have your elderly grandma, your great aunt, whoever at home, if they’re ill, bring them early. This is one of the challenges we saw among this population of deaths, so bring them in early … bring them in for assessment, don’t … delay.”

At present, there were two COVID-19 assessment centres, the Sparman Clinic in Belleville, St Michael, and the Barbados Workers’ Union Labour College, in Mangrove, St Philip.

He indicated that persons were being brought to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department when they were “too sick and too far gone”. This presented challenges for staff in treating them.

With respect to the aftercare that could be provided to elderly COVID-19 patients, the doctor recommended they continued their usual doctor visits so as to facilitate careful monitoring. In circumstances where they experience joint pains or breathing difficulties, Dr Forde suggested that they be taken to be assessed at one of the centres.

While urging the public to continue to follow the established protocols, especially in light of recent relaxations, he reiterated that it was a collaborative fight that required every individual to play his or her part.

“We will continue to fight to save every single life and with every strength that we have in our bodies to make sure that we can get these individuals safe and back home to the family, but we need you, certainly as a public, to fight with us,” he stressed.