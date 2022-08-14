Dr Dorothy Cooke-Johnson has died, PM wants her legacy to stay alive Loop Barbados

Advocate and president of the Barbados Cancer Society (BCS), Dorothy Cooke-Johnson has passed away.

The longstanding chair and activist, who worked diligently to raise awareness of all cancers, was a beacon of hope for many.

Speaking on Cooke-Johnson’s death, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley described her as “a true Barbadian hero”.

“Amid all of our giving, our caring, our sharing, however, there is that small group of Barbadians whose demonstration of their love for others goes way beyond what any reasonable soul would expect. They give, and give and give, never with even a hint of consideration of the extent to which they are sacrificing themselves.

“Without a doubt, Dr Dorothy Cooke-Johnson fits squarely into that group, and her passing today will leave a massive void in the national voluntary effort to educate Barbadians on how to avoid cancer, to assist them with treatment and care when they come face-to-face with that awesome reality, as well as with the counselling that has helped to keep many a Barbadian family intact when cancer seemed intent on doing otherwise,” Mottley said via a statement issued today, Sunday, August 14.

Dr Cooke-Johnson was the face amd voice of the Barbados Cancer Society for decades. She mobilised hundreds if not thousands islandwide and further beyond our shores in her efforts to tackle non-communciable diseases and garner support for improving the treatment opportunities for those diagnosed with cancer.

Prime Minister Mottley asserted that citizens have an obligation to fulfill Cooke-Johnson’s goal while keeping her legacy alive.

“Today, while we face the growing scourge of Chronic Non-communicable Diseases, the work of Dr Cooke-Johnson and her small band of lieutenants and foot soldiers has become absolutely critical. We have a duty now to honour her work, her legacy and her name, by giving fresh life to the fight that was so much a part of her very being.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, including that large group of very grateful Barbadians whose lives were touched by her kind heart and spirit of generosity, I extend heartfelt sympathy to her son, Chris Cooke-Johnson and the family of the Barbados Cancer Society.”