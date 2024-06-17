Dr Donna Matthew’s service of thanksgiving this Friday Loop Barbados

Well known physician, Doctor Donna Nicole Matthew has passed away.

Donna transitioned peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2024. She was 48-years-old.

Donna, formerley of Sturges, St Thomas, was the daughter of Marlene Matthew and the late Cyril Matthew, sister of Terrence and Denzil Matthew (Trinidad), and niece of Henderson, Verne and Marva Boyce.

She was also the cousin of Glyne, Marvin and Nicole Boyce, Winfield, Yvette, Glendine and Irene Yearwood, Adonia Marshall, Jerome Clarke, Rosene Reid, David Carrington, Shirley Sandiford, Sonjia Lyte, Jade and Ashley Morgan (UK), Hendy and Heather Rice (UK, and relative of the Yearwood, Smith, and Richards families.

Donna will be missed dearly by her close friends Reverend Sheldon Hamblin (USA), Dr Shelly Sandidord (USA), Dr Sewah McClean (UK), Dr Richard Coppin, Al Gilkes, Janis Johnson, Ann Williams, Sally Clarke, Lisa Hunte and Marsha Graham.

The memorial service of Dr Donna Nicole Matthew takes place this Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Holly Innocents’ Anglican Church, Ayshford, St Thomas at 3:00pm.

The service of thanksgiving will be followed by the interment of the cremated remains in the churchyard.