Dr Coralita Babb-Schaefe is ready to serve as Master of the High Court Loop Barbados

Dr Coralita Babb-Schaefer has been sworn in as Master of the High Court.

She was sworn in today by President of Barbados, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, at State House.

At the end of the brief ceremony, Dr Babb-Schaefer told the media: “I am honoured to have been appointed to this position of the Office of the Master. I am excited to serve Barbados in this capacity, having served Barbados in other capacities in the past.”

She noted that earlier in her career, former Governor General, the late Sir Clifford Husbands, told her to “work hard and things will happen”. She continued: “And then, there is the former Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, who told me don’t take your eyes off the bench. So, I was busy working and the opportunity came along, and I am grateful, and I accept it, and I will do my best,” she said.

Acting Chief Justice Francis Belle congratulated the new Master, as he explained the post and underscored its importance.

Belle stated: “The Master is the Officer of the Court who ensures that the process that takes a matter to trial runs smoothly….

“The Master makes sure that the facts have been put before the court; the law is discussed, and that any preliminary matters are dealt with…properly, so that by the time you come to trial you don’t have to be delayed by side-line matters…. So, you are laying the foundation for smooth litigation.”

Dr Babb-Schaefer was admitted to the Bar in 1994.