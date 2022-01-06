Dr Best: Daily COVID-19 cases could surge to 3,500, worst case | Loop Barbados

Barbadians have been warned to brace themselves as COVID-19 cases surge due to omicron.

Addressing the nation this evening, Dr Anton Best, senior medical officer, disclosed that COVID-19 cases could possibly climb to 3,500 per day, in the worse-case scenario.

This comes as health authorities reported an increased positivity rate with 1,217 COVID-19 cases between January 2 to 4 – a maximum of 538 positives were recorded on January 3.

Dr Best revealed that health officials consulted with the University of West Indies’ Dr Clive Landis to assist with modelling – a statistical exercise that provides assumptions and gives possible scenarios to help authorities get an idea of the potential disease burden.

Health officials received the results of the modelling exercise on January 3, and are strongly recommending a strengthened focus on home isolation and push for full vaccination and boosters.

According to the senior medical officer, the worse-case scenario is that the COVID-19 omicron wave lasts six to seven weeks, peaking at just over 91,000 cases at the end of the time frame.

He reported that the “better case scenario” included a shorter wave of just over one month, with maximum daily cases peaking at 1,200. This will result in a total of 23,000 cases at the end of the one-month period.

“With omicron, we are particularly interested on the burden on the healthcare system in particular the hospitalisations. When I talk about hospitalisation, I am referring to what happens in our isolation facilities, it is important for planning so we have the capacity at the isolation facilities. It is also important for planning so we know how to protect other facilities because the resources for the isolation facilities, many times draws on the resources from the wider health sector.”

Dr Best noted that it is anticipated that three per cent of persons will be hospitalised, with hospitalisation estimated for an average of seven days.

“If you are looking at the three per cent scenario, which is the worse-case scenario… we will have just about 700 cases in hospital at the peak of the wave,” he remarked.

The Ministry of Health officer cautioned that the healthcare system will “overload” as cases spike. He disclosed that according to the analysis, self-monitoring and self-isolation will be critical.

Dr Best added that in the event of increased hospitalisation cases, health officials will be securing additional isolation sites.

“Given the high volume of cases anticipated, even if you look at the better case scenario of the 30-day wave and a peak of 1200 cases per day, it clearly is going to overload our healthcare system. So, they recommended that we continue to focus on home isolation…but also self-monitoring and self-isolation is going be very critical as we prepare for this.

“We have to pay very close attention to large-scale isolation in terms of our capacity. Right now, we have two facilities up and running, that is the Harrison Point Facility and Sun Bay Hotel. We are already in the planning stages of securing additional sites at short notice for the expected surge in hospital cases.”