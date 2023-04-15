Dr Anthony Gabby Carter demonstrates his pen is still ‘Mighty’ at 75 Loop Barbados

Multi-crowned calypsonian king, cultural ambassador Dr Anthony ‘Mighty Gabby’ Carter may be 75 years old now, but his pen and lyrical prowess is nothing near cold nor old.
In this day of social media, affectionately known as Gabberts, the Mighty Gabby shows the world he has a mind that is still sharp as a tac and he demonstrates this very often these days.
Last month, the musician and family man had cause to put his pen to the test out of grief. In writing his feelings about his grandson’s murder in New York, the words of another Anthony came to mind. Anthony T. Hincks wrote “My pen is crying tears of words.”
However, a few weeks later, the master wordsmith was once more doing what he does best, because, let’s face it, over the decades Gabby continuously brings Ehsan Sehgal’s words to life – “What you can win with a pen; you cannot win that with a weapon because love and peace hold a pen; hatred and violence take a gun.”
So as he celebrated his Diamond anniversary, he gifted the world ’75 NOT OUT!’
In his birthday post, the Mighty Gabby wrote of starts, ends, struggle, pain, overcoming, triumph and growth. He wrote his journey full of glee and a supportive society.
Today, I’ve reached a milestone
I will tell you about
My Earthdays
Have now batted on
To Seventy Five Not Out!
Of this, I take no credit
For it is Folks like You
Who Nurtured Me
Took Care Of Me
Advised and saw me through
Let’s start at the beginning
A very good place to start
Rosalie met John
Was it at dawn?
For Matters Of The Heart!
God then made his appearance
Pregnant was Rosalie
God turned a seed
Into a male
Nine months later came me
John hung around for four more years
Gave her another child
This St. Lucian Seaman
Left my mum without a smile
Never again, the two were to meet
My friends, it’s been a while
But my mum was resilient
A fighter through and through
You see my siblings’ father before
Did the same thing, too
Impregnated, then disappeared
Never to be seen again
Those two traumatic experiences
Would have driven
Many women insane
But not my mother, Rosalie
She worked like a Trojan Horse
Her family friends
And work mates
Simply labeled her ‘THE BOSS’ !
She became a sea side chef
Prepared many a dish
Bought fish from the fishermen
Then sell them back their own fish!
Prepared by each day
To the level of gourmet
This woman who happened to be my mother
Was blessed with skills
That would give you thrills
I will praise her forever
For she then studied Nursing
Geriatric and Maternity, too!
Bought two machines
Was sewing in her genes?
And became a seamstress, too
As if that wasn’t good enough
On Saturdays at our house
She stood dey infront she tray
Selling Black Puddin and Souse
Next morning very early
She’ll get in Herman van
Was known as the Black Indian
Selling house items
Throughout this land
Her children were raised with an iron fist
All much more talented than me
I happened to have a throat that could sing
And became the Mighty Gabby
On this my 75th birthday
I must let you know
I am the only child of Rosalie Carter
Who Definitely Cannot Sew
I thank you, my fans and family
For supporting me all these years
My friends
This Seventy Fifth Birthday
Have brought me joy
No tears!
Written March 30th, 2023.
From 6:25 am to 7:13 am.
By Chief Omowale aka
Gabberts