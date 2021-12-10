Dozens killed in Mexico road accident as truck carrying more than 100 migrants crashes

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The incident happened in Mexico’s Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala, when the truck carrying dozens of migrants crashed. Photos from the scene show the truck on its side next to a footbridge and bodies laid out on the road wrapped in body bags.

In video footage taken shortly after the accident, people could be seen spilled out on to the road, next to a white trailer that had split open. The vehicle crashed on a tight bend outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the Chiapas state capital.

Children, women and men were among the dead, Reuters reported, citing the Chiapas state government.

A witness speaking to Reuters said they heard sobs from survivors as rescue workers arrived at the site of the crash, by a highway footbridge.

Read More