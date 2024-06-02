Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón Loop Barbados

She is one of five Barbadian women being recognised regionally for her efforts to empower fellow women, while using her Marketing skills and expertise to carve out two niche businesses and an exceptional life/career planning resource.

Christal-Ann Downes is the face and brains behind She Markets WEC and Sweet Limón. She has also created spin off products to help women and men, keep organised and focused on their personal and professional goals. Amongst these are the Monthly Calendar Acrylic Board and of greatest popularity the More Than a Planner & Journal.

Having learnt that one of her friends and business colleagues had mentioned her name in a room that has since landed her on the POSH Magazine 2024 Award Nominees list, she’s still a little in disbelief.

Downes has been named in the Young Achiever Category in the first-ever Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards.

So we sat down for a chat with the brilliant lady last week.

Loop asked her, “When you dreamed up the She Markets WEC concept, did you think it would be so impactful that you’d one day be nominated for a Young Achiever award in terms of Women Empowerment?”

She said:

“Definitely not!

“When I first dreamed up this concept, my main goal was to merely help female entrepreneurs during a very dark time, particularly with their businesses. I wanted to assist them in marketing their ventures and navigating through online platforms, helping them develop strong brands that could thrive even during challenging times like COVID.

“I never imagined that She Markets would take me this far or that I would be nominated for a Young Achiever award in Women Empowerment so early in the business. This recognition is truly unexpected, but I guess it shows that my hard work and dedication have paid and continue to pay off.”

But let’s go back. Why did Downes even create She Markets?

“The first She Markets WEC pop up entitled ‘A Tropical Christmas Pop Up’ was held on December 13, 2020 at the Hilton Barbados Resort. This name derived from the fact that we weren’t able to really enjoy the summer season, so what a better way than to develop an event that encapsulates both seasons that are extremely important to micro/local businesses.”

From there, the Pop Up expanded to Christmas and Summer, with one in December and one in July.

And that baby has not just grown from one to two events, it has jumped from 70 vendors for the first staging to 104 vendors in December 2023. Plus, this year it’s moving from its original venue at Hilton Barbados to Wyndham Grand Barbados at Sam Lord’s Castle for the first time.

Speaking about that move, Downes said, “⁠It feels incredibly exciting and still a little nerve racking at the same time as it’s a big move.

“However, this move is a strategic decision driven by the brand’s growth and the evolving needs of the pop up’s vendors. By expanding into a new space, I’m able to offer an enhanced experience, introduce new experiences for our guests, and better serve the vendors most of all. I believe it’s a significant step forward that reflects my commitment to innovation and continuous improvement along with other factors.”

Vendors will be in the newly constructed Trident Ballroom, on the skirt, in the foyer and in the main ballrooms.

This year has also seen Downes open a permanent physical store for her Sweet Limón by She Markets WEC fashion store at the popular Haymans Market. Known for her own style and aesthetic, Sweet Limón offers clothing in linens and cottons, and accessories made of gold, fresh water pearls and beads. It’s a minimalist dream but a tailor’s work of art for the rompers, jumpers, dresses and suits.

Humble and very quiet, we need Downes to take a bow and accept her flowers. Not only has POSH Magazine noticed her efforts, but we at Loop and her growing customer and fan base are seeing her hard work and creativity too.

Shyly she admitted, “The opening of Sweet Limón’s physical storefront at Haymans and the potential of She Markets outgrowing its previous space are both incredibly gratifying milestones.

“This growth really is a testament to my resilience and dedication, and it feels really great to see my efforts making a positive impact to Barbados and the wider region.”

Additionally, Downes has captured the hearts of many with her More Than a Planner & Journal. Aptly named it’s always a pleasure to see that by November she is always close to sold out of the next year’s books.

With hundreds saying that it’s a tool that is now integral to their success, a smiling Downes shared:

“⁠I am thrilled to see the planner serving as a yearly life guide for many – persons on the young and mature side. It fills me with pride, especially knowing with my support system right by my side, how I managed to pivot during such a challenging time for many.”