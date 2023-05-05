‘Don’t ramp wid me!’ Mad Cobra upset with performance restrictions Loop Barbados

Mad Cobra is Bad Cobra.

“Them cyan tell me not, cyan tell me wuh fi deejay, Barbados… Don’t ramp wid me, b*tch!”

The undisputed King of Badman, gun and war tunes, pulled the crowd to the ‘Artistry Beach’, so to see him being asked to perform radio edits and tailor his performance and tunes, left not only fans confused, but the singer himself.

From ‘Dis dem anywhere’ and ‘Teet ah pull’, ‘Di Baddest’ lyricist was not happy with the deejay selections and the asks of him to dial it down or back when he is known the world over for one thing – badness. He even asked the people what did they pay to come hear.

Hitting the stage around 11pm, he was ready to blaze through his catalogue from the 90s onward but then the problems started. He had to be asking the deejay to skip tracks or to just play the riddim he wants. He was shocked when he asked for a time check and was told 10 more minutes. Seemingly asked not to “cuss”, Mad Cobra was appearing to get madder at every juncture as he tried to please his fans, who were singing loudly along to “Press trigger” and “Big gun, small gun, short gun, tall gun, any gun, gimme gun!”

The crowd responded to Cobra, reassuring him that they paid to come hear ‘Bad Cobra’.

He did try to insert a smidgen of gyal tune, but his music otherwise was “straight gun play”.

As the time grew bonier, the Cobra reminded the thousands at the beach that he already had issues in the past in Barbados with law enforcement after an event in the early 2000s at the National Stadium. He said he ended up in jail and banned from performing in the 246 for years. He has not forgotten the outcome and repercussions.

Now back on the shores, on the beach literally, Cobra seemingly thought he would have been free to be him and bring his hits.

However, frustrated completely, at 11:17pm, he try to plough through ‘Red Eye’ on the Taxi riddim, only to pull up and quarrel with the deejays one minute later saying, “Barbados hear me nuh lie, yuh see when me got a set uh worth [work], it better wuh mek me guh jail, it better uh mek me go ah jail…” But someone on stage told him to out that vibe as they tried to calm him.

Cobra’s immediate response to turn to the deejay and try once again. He yelled, “Run dat!” and went on to try to sing one of his bangers, “What happen?” off the Wild 2Nite riddim. With his last song of the night he made a choir out of the Bajans and foreigners in attendance once more as the curtain came down on the Barbados Reggae Festival 2023.

Loop reached out to Fas7Star for comment and up to publishing, May 4, there was no response. The event occurred on May 1 in Barbados.