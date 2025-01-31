World News
Donald Trump’s threat to slap steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico fuels concern
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- US President Donald Trump says he plans to follow through on his threat to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, spurring fears of a trade war.
- Russia has brushed off a repeated warning from Trump to impose tariffs on the BRICS group of countries if it creates its own currency. Moscow says there is no such plan.
Related News
14 January 2025
UK minister resigns after being named in Bangladesh corruption probe
06 January 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,047
17 January 2025
Qatar’s PM calls for Gaza ceasefire agreement to be ‘fully implemented’
08 January 2025