‘Don Soldier’ wanted by police for serious criminal matters Loop Barbados

[Update: 6 pm]

Don Ricardo Sealy alias ‘Don Soldier’ or Don Boy’ who was subject of a wanted bulletin issued on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in connection with serious criminal matters from the Criminal Investigation Department, Southern Division is now in custody.

On Tuesday, July 18, he was brought into police custody and is presently assisting with investigations.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the general public for their assistance in this matter.

[Original published: Wednesday, July 19 at 12:10 pm]

‘Don Soldier’ wanted by police for serious criminal matters

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Don Ricardo Sealy alias ‘Don Soldier’ or Don Boy’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Sealy, whose last known address is Craigg Road, St Lawrence, Christ Church is approximately five feet seven inches tall, of a dark complexion and with medium built.

Don Ricardo Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Don Ricardo Sealy, is asked to contact the C.I.D of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.