Dominoes In The Community postponed due to inclement weather Loop Barbados

The People’s Cathedral Sports and Evangelist Ministry is advising members of the public of the postponement of their “Dominoes In The Community” event slated for today, Saturday, May 25.

In an announcement made on social media, it said:

“Due to the current weather conditions, tonight’s event has been postponed for everyone’s safety.”

The Sports and Evangelist Ministry also informed the public that a new date will be announced soon, and thanked them for their understanding.

“We will announce a new date soon. Stay safe and thank you for your understanding.”