Dominica named best Caribbean island by Travel + Leisure Magazine | Loop Barbados

Readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine have adjudged Dominica as the best island in the Caribbean.

Dominica received a score of 91 from readers who took part in the World’s Best Awards survey.

The report said Dominica “has an undiscovered quality that can be rare not only in the region, but the world over.”

“It’s a dream for hikers, snorkelers, and all kinds of adventurers, but the island also offers pockets of over-the-top luxury, including this year’s best resort hotel in the Caribbean — Secret Bay, tucked within the rain forest with tree-house-style villas, jaw-dropping nature views, and private plunge pools.”

Coming in at number two was St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), who received a score of 89.79. Travel + Leisure said its readers rated SVG for its “fantastic water excursions.”

Anguilla was a close third with a score of 89.43. The island was rated for its unspoilt beaches and clear turquoise waters.

The British Virgin Islands and The Bahamas dominated the competition with three entries on the list.

The BVI islands of Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda, and Tortola were ninth, 16th and 23rd respectively.

The Bahamian islands of Exuma placed fourth, Harbour Island was 12th and Eleuthera was 24th on the list.

The top 25 islands according to Travel + Leisure readers are:

DominicaSt Vincent and the Grenadines AnguillaExuma, Bahamas St LuciaGrenada Turks and Caicos St Bart’sJost Van Dyke, British Virgin IslandsSt John, US Virgin IslandsArubaHarbour Island, BahamasCubaVieques, Puerto RicoNevisVirgin Gorda, British Virgin IslandsBermudaBonaire JamaicaCayman IslandsAntigua Barbados Tortola, British Virgin IslandsEleuthera, BahamasSt Maarten/St Martin