Dominica named best Caribbean island by Travel + Leisure Magazine | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Dominica named best Caribbean island by Travel + Leisure Magazine | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Digicel completes sale of Pacific operations

Central Bank warns locals to beware of counterfeit notes

Reminder: Out-patient clinics return to QEH

No cases of monkeypox detected in Barbados; officials vigilant

BARP advocates for more adult day care centres

St Leonard’s Boys’ School wins BSSFL U14 championship

Two reportedly injured in St Michael shooting

Second part of Visual Arts Exhibition opens

Mount Gay Silver Bonsucro certified

UK Conservatives cast votes in 1st round of leadership race

Thursday Jul 14

30?C
Travel
Loop Travel

23 hrs ago

Boeri lake in in Trois Pitons National Park. Photo: iStock

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine have adjudged Dominica as the best island in the Caribbean.

Dominica received a score of 91 from readers who took part in the World’s Best Awards survey.

The report said Dominica “has an undiscovered quality that can be rare not only in the region, but the world over.”

“It’s a dream for hikers, snorkelers, and all kinds of adventurers, but the island also offers pockets of over-the-top luxury, including this year’s best resort hotel in the Caribbean — Secret Bay, tucked within the rain forest with tree-house-style villas, jaw-dropping nature views, and private plunge pools.”

Coming in at number two was St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), who received a score of 89.79. Travel + Leisure said its readers rated SVG for its “fantastic water excursions.”

Anguilla was a close third with a score of 89.43. The island was rated for its unspoilt beaches and clear turquoise waters.

The British Virgin Islands and The Bahamas dominated the competition with three entries on the list.

The BVI islands of Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda, and Tortola were ninth, 16th and 23rd respectively.

The Bahamian islands of Exuma placed fourth, Harbour Island was 12th and Eleuthera was 24th on the list.

The top 25 islands according to Travel + Leisure readers are:

DominicaSt Vincent and the Grenadines AnguillaExuma, Bahamas St LuciaGrenada Turks and Caicos St Bart’sJost Van Dyke, British Virgin IslandsSt John, US Virgin IslandsArubaHarbour Island, BahamasCubaVieques, Puerto RicoNevisVirgin Gorda, British Virgin IslandsBermudaBonaire JamaicaCayman IslandsAntigua Barbados Tortola, British Virgin IslandsEleuthera, BahamasSt Maarten/St Martin

Related Articles

Travel

July 10, 2022 09:24 PM

Travel

May 31, 2022 11:32 AM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

A wedding planners guide for creating your dream wedding in T&T

Sport

LASCO Food Drink signs multi-year deal with CPL

Business

Digicel completes sale of Pacific operations

More From

Sport

See also

St Leonard’s Boys’ School wins BSSFL U14 championship

St Leonard’s Boys’ School U14 players held their nerves in a penalty shootout as they defeated the Combermere School

Barbados News

Central Bank warns locals to beware of counterfeit notes

Likelihood of counterfeiting increases during Crop Over season says Central Bank official

Travel

Dominica named best Caribbean island by Travel + Leisure Magazine

Readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine have adjudged Dominica as the best island in the Caribbean.
Dominica received a score of 91 from readers who took part in the World’s Best Awards survey.
T

Community

BARP advocates for more adult day care centres

BARP: Elder care training needed for family members

Barbados News

Two reportedly injured in St Michael shooting

Two men are injured following a shooting incident in St Michael today, Wednesday, July 13.
Police are at the scene of the incident which occurred around 1:10 pm along 2nd Avenue, Th

Community

Mount Gay ramps up sustainability drive at Peg Farm

Mount Gay Distilleries recently ramped up its sustainability efforts by hosting a hands-on exercise in a biodynamic-farm setting for its team members.
Managing Director, Raphael Grisoni expla