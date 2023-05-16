Dominica betting on record-breaking attraction to lure more visitors Loop Barbados

Dominica is betting on a record-breaking attraction to elevate the destination.

The Nature Isle will soon boast the longest cable car in the world to provide access to the Boiling Lake, the second largest in the world.

Speaking at the recently-held Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Travel Marketplace in Barbados, Tourism Minister Denise Charles announced the $54 million project.

The 4.1-mile ride will take passengers from Roseau Valley to the top of the Boiling Lake in just 20 minutes, making it more accessible for cruise visitors and travelers who cannot hike the rugged trail to its peak. It currently takes six hours to hike to the Boiling Lake.

The attraction is expected to be completed in 2024.

“We are thrilled that Dominica will be home to the world’s largest cable car, encouraging more visitors than ever before to visit the beautiful Boiling Lake,” said Charles.

“Not only will this allow for more cruise visitors to explore our lush landscape while they are in port, but it will also allow easier access to travelers who are unable to hike the rugged trail to its peak.”

Colin Piper, CEO and Director of Tourism at Discover Dominica Authority told Loop News that the cable car will begin in the Roseau Valley and stop about 150 yards before the Boiling Lake so visitors can take a short walk to see it and along the way experience the Rainforest which is all part of the World Heritage site.

“It is something unique, something different and we think it will set us apart and resonate with visitors who come to the island and schoolchildren who need to do school projects. It will also resonate with cruise lines who are always looking for new and different things to do and are looking for things where they can send a lot of people so logistically it works out,” he said.

Denise White, Minister of Tourism

In addition to the cable car, Dominica is looking to improve its destination offering through the construction of a new airport.

Piper said the ground has been broken and residents are being relocated. Construction is due to be completed by 2026.

He said the new 2850 meters airport will be built to accommodate wide-bodied airplanes as they seek to ramp up flights from top tier airlines.

The one billion dollar modern facility will be situated between the Woodford Hill and Wesley villages on the island’s northeast coast.

In her address, the Minister also shared how Dominica is creating a pathway for green industrialisation by leveraging natural resources to combat climate change and ensure resilience.

“Over the past decade, Dominica has been shaping its own destiny by making critical investments in more sustainable energy options. Within the next two years, our goal is to complete our first geothermal power plant, making Dominica one of the first islands to successfully replace fossil fuel-generated electricity with renewable energy.”

With sustainability woven into Dominica’s entire tourism product, many of the destination’s new experiences and activities create opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in an authentic, organic Dominican experience, such as the new Waitukubuli Sea Trail and voluntourism activities, which focus on projects such as education, agriculture, and environmental activities.