Doja Cat Shares Clip From Hospital Bed After Tonsillectomy Surgery

Doja Cat shared a clip of herself in her hospital bed after undergoing emergency surgery on her tonsil.

The Planet Her artist has been recovering from tonsillectomy surgery done late last month, and it seems that her throat may finally be getting some relief.

On Thursday, Doja Cat shared a video of herself attempting to rap Nicki Minaj‘s “Bottoms Up” featuring Trey Songz while laying in bed with what appears to be a hospital gown and an IV drip attached to her left hand.

Even though she appears well rested with clean skin and her hair well done, the rapper couldn’t sing properly with her words coming out a little over a whisper.

Late three weeks ago, Doja announced that she had to get emergency surgery as she had an abscess on her left tonsil, which left her in immense pain.

“My whole throat is f****ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” she began.

She added that the infection might have been exacerbated by her addiction to vaping.

“I was taking f***in’ antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she said in a second post.

On May 20, she updated fans that she was going into another surgery and the recovery would affect her being able to perform or sing. While sharing the news with her fans, Doja Cat noted that she feels terrible about letting everyone down. Nevertheless, she plans on getting right back to touring and making music for her fans as soon as she’s feeling better.

It does seem like she’s on the road to recovery as tonsillectomy is a very painful surgery, and recovery is not easy. If nothing, she still has her sense of humor intact, and she’s still a Barb.

Doja Cat is currently one of the biggest selling artistes on the planet with songs consistently charting in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. This year she’s going into the BET Awards with the most nominations leading other artistes like Drake and Ari Lennox.