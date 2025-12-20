Doctor receives BARP scholarship

Family physician Dr Charla Corbin was named the 2025 recipient of the BARP Charitable Trust Scholarship, receiving a grant of $10 000 to advance her research into cognitive impairment and early signs of dementia among older adults.

The award was presented to Corbin at University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, by Clyde Williams, secretary of the BARP Charitable Trust.

A graduate of Harrison College, Corbin earned an Associate Degree in Biology and Chemistry at the Barbados Community College in 2000. She went on to study at Cave Hill where she received a bachelor of science (Hons.) degree in 2004 and a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery degree from UWI Mona in 2009.

She is in the final year of study in the Doctor of Medicine Programme in family medicine at UWI, Cave Hill. Her area of research is the detection of early signs of dementia in the elderly. More specifically, she is looking into “the prevalence of cognitive impairment in sample population of patients 65 years and older within the Barbados population”.

Quality of life

Corbin said this was a topic that carried deep personal meaning for her.

“This work is close to my heart,” she said. “My grandparents suffered from cognitive impairment, and that experience influenced my path. Many family physicians see elderly patients affected by memory changes and chronic disease, and I want my research to contribute to improving their quality of life.”

She extended heartfelt thanks to the BARP Charitable Trust, The UWI Cave Hill Campus, and her research supervisor, Dr Euclid Morris, for their support and guidance throughout her academic journey.

During a short ceremony at the UWI Cave Hill campus, attended by Deputy Principal Professor Winston Moore; Owen Ellis, Senior Assistant Registrar School of Graduate Studies and Research; and trustee, Roxanne Brancker, Williams reaffirmed the Trust’s commitment to supporting research that enhances understanding of Barbados’ ageing population.

“It is important that we begin generating local data to deepen our understanding of the silver economy and the impact of ageing on our society,” Williams said.

“Research like Dr Corbin’s contributes directly to national development.”

Innovation

Moore, praised the partnership with the BARP Charitable Trust and emphasised the national significance of research into ageing.

“Ageing presents both challenges and opportunities,” he said. “Research helps us understand the effects on national insurance, the labour force, and innovation while also showing how the experience of older adults can be harnessed to strengthen our economy.”

Corbin is an assistant professor at the Ross University School of Medicine, where she has been employed since 2019. Prior to that, she served as a general practitioner in private practice.

This is the second scholarship the Trust has awarded to the Cave Hill Campus over the past two years. Earlier this year, Dr Eugene Gamble received the 2024 scholarship of $10 000, for his research into periodontal disease and healthy ageing.

The BARP Charitable Trust supports initiatives that enhance the well-being, dignity, and independence of older adults in Barbados. Through scholarships, outreach, and advocacy, the Trust invests in research and programmes that promote healthy ageing and strengthen the nation’s capacity to meet the needs of its growing senior population.

