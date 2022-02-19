Doc warns parents to watch out for mild signs of COVID | Loop Barbados

With the resumption of face-to-face classes slated for February 21, parents are strongly advised not to disregard any possible COVID-19 symptoms their children may have – no matter how mild they may be.

Speaking during a panel discussion hosted by the Barbados National Council of Parent Teacher Association (BNCPTA) earlier this week, paediatrician Dr Gillian Birchwood explained that symptoms might last a few hours, but cautioned parents and guardians to be cautious.

“In many situations, symptoms can be really mild and so parents may not pay much attention to the symptoms and the symptoms can be quite transient lasting for a few hours and perhaps, parents may disregard the symptoms as possible symptoms of COVID, but even very mild symptoms can be indicative of COVID-19,” Dr Birchwood stated.

She encouraged parents to take precautions, and ensure their charges get tested as soon as they recognised ‘red flags’.

“The possible symptoms span a really wide range so because they can literally be anything. When parents call me and tell me that their child is unwell, one of the first things that springs to mind for virtually any symptom is the possibility of COVID-19, especially given the fact that we have widespread transmission.

“I always advise parents, you may think that this is really mild, you may think that it is nothing but it is really much safer and better to get the testing done so that you can be really clear about what is happening with your child because what happens next depends on whether your child has COVID or not in terms of the advice that we would give.”

Dr Birchwood also urged parents to seek guidance from a medical professional if they are unsure about their child’s symptoms.

“Even things like you know, your child’s sinus problems are getting worst, it may not actually be a sinus problem and so it can be confusing for parents but if you are not sure it’s best to speak to a health professional.”