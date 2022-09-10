Doc calling on corporate Barbados to get employees CPR trained Loop Barbados

The hope of one doctor in Barbados is to have at least CPR-trained individual in every household across the island.

Medical Director of the Emergency Cardiac Care Department (ECC) at the Heart & Stroke Foundation Dr Anne-Marie Cruickshank wants more Barbadians certified in first-aid and CPR [Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation].

at least person in each household should know CPR. So we encourage corporate Barbados to come

Dr Cruickshank was on-hand at the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s Wellness Day event at the Botanical Gardens today (September 10) to mark Caribbean Wellness Day.

She told Loop News that “at the moment we do have several corporate companies” in Barbados who have “stepped up” and sent their employees to be CPR trained. However, “we want to encourage many, many, many companies to send their employees.”

Having already trained first responders and several other persons over the years, Dr Cruickshank says that the ECC takes its mandate very seriously and refuses to rest on its laurels or drop the ball in this hope to keep educating and training more and more Bajans constantly and consistently.

“Our mandate is [we believe] at least person in each household should know CPR. So we encourage corporate Barbados to come and do the Heart Saver course, which is a one-day course to learn basic CPR – adult, infant and child, and first-aid.”

And she believes that this is a highly achievable target, but only with the buy-in of businesses and citizens.