Do you know how to get your child’s 11-Plus results? Loop Barbados

It’s results day for the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), commonly known as the 11-Plus or Common Entrance Exam.

As over 3,200 students anxiously await their results, with hundreds already knowing their placements, here’s how you can get your child or ward’s results.

1. Call the school and ask for the principal or the Class 4 teacher

Some are giving the results over the phone to parents and guardians.

2. Check your child’s email address – their school gmail

Results are being sent digitally via email at some schools

3. Go to the school

Most principals have reported to their school plants and are distributing the result slips directly or Class 4 teachers are assisting with the distribution

4. Call the school next week

Some schools are only distributing in-person first this week and then will move to either of the two other modes – email or calls, in days to come.

All the principals Loop interviewed today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, reported that they only learnt today was results day this morning prior to the start of the online stream on the Ministry of Education Resource Department YouTube channel. It was scheduled to start at 11:25 am and commenced at 12:39 pm this afternoon.