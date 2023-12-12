Do not make yourself victims! Police warning after brazen robbery Loop Barbados

In the wake of a violent crime in Culloden Road near the national insurance building where two elderly women were robbed in broad light despite the presence of many eye witnesses and passersby, police are advising citizens and visitors to step up their vigilance this holiday season.

As some criminals take greater risks, The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Crime Prevention Officer Inspector Stephen Griffith wants people not to drop their guards.

Be aware of these persons who would appear helpful

He said:

“If you are attacked on the street, make as much noise as possible to draw attention to the situation. You can wear a whistle around your neck as an added alert method.”

He advised, “Avoid travelling with large sums of money. Avoid travelling with too many bags. Too many bags restrict your movement.”

And as many will go shopping for the holiday festivities, brunches, luncheons and dinners, he gave a word of caution, especially to women when in the supermarkets. “Always keep your purse close to you. Do not place it in the shopping cart.”

Furthermore, Inspector Griffith stressed that this is the time of year to be most suspicious and cautious. “Con artists use a system of being friendly, approachable, and sympathetic to distort your judgement. Be aware of these persons who would appear helpful to gain your trust.”

It may go without saying, but shoppers are warned also to not let empathy and sympathy make them pull out their purses or wallets to give donations to strangers begging for alms or make them give lifts to strangers struggling with bags or seeking shelter from the rain. The inspector called on persons not to make themselves victims of avoidable crimes especially.