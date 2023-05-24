Do not dump garbage in the drains! Residents warned Loop Barbados

Do not dump garbage in the drains! Residents warned
Illegal dumping in drain network can lead to flooding

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

MTWW Drainage Division in Charles Rowe Bridge, St.George
[Photo Credit: MTWW]

The Ministry Of Transport, Works and Water Resources is urging persons to refrain from dumping garbage in drains.

The plea was made after the a team from the Drainage Division recently cleaned a drain at Charles Rowe Bridge, St George.

MTWW highlight the impact improper disposal can cause on the network, saying: “Garbage and plant debris often block drains. The build-up usually affects the flow of water, which can cause flooding to nearby areas during heavy rainfall”.

“Persons are reminded to dispose of their garbage in bins and to avoid dumping in drains and other water resources,” the statement continued.

In December 2022, Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification, Adrian Forde, reiterated Government’s zero tolerance policy to illegal dumping.

He asserted that perpetrators should be brought before the law courts. Witnesses of illegal dumping are urged to report to the police.

