Do not come to unfair the inmates – Officers warned Loop Barbados

Prison officers encouraged to treat inmates fairly.

As the number of prison officers on staff went up by 14 in recent weeks, the newest additions were encouraged to be firm but fair as they execute their duties at HMP Dodds.

The word of advice came from Acting Superintendent of the Prison Decarlo Payne.

Don’t think for one minute that the inmates are not smart

He told the new officers, “If you are firm and you are fair, that is all that matters. Because if you’re firm but you’re unfair you know where you’re going there.

“So just make sure that when you’re performing your job and dispensing of your responsibilities, it is done in a firm but fair manner. That is what gains respect. That is how respect is gained.”

He cautioned them as they go on the job from now on, to remember that everyone has rights, including the prisoners.

“Don’t think for one minute that the inmates are not smart. They are very smart. Some of them are more street smart than us. But, each of them knows when they are being unfaired and they also know when they’re being treated fair.

“Not only that, each and every one of us in this room has rights… so if you are going to suggest to me that you don’t want nobody to infringe on your rights, then you shouldn’t be prepared to infringe on another person’s rights. It’s that simple. So that again is where respect is earned.”

And the Head cautioned that when unfair or unjust practices creep in, the backlash is bold. “So when you infringe on my rights, I gine fight up. It’s that simple! If I don’t infringe on your rights, you don’t have any reason to infringe on mine. So it’s about striking a balance.”