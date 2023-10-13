DLP wants protection against the State added to Child Protection laws Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) wants protection for children from the State.

Asking why the Child Care Board appears absent and remains silent on this unfolding issue surrounding the Springer Memorial School lockdown school drill, which has children at the centre, the DLP wants the new Child Protection legislation to be all-encompassing.

Having attended a meeting before the Select Committee in Parliament where the Child Protection Bill was debated, Attorney-at-law and Chairperson for the Young Democrats Tyra Trotman told members of the press and online viewers for their 11am press conference:

“It was the strong position of the government that this Bill must be enacted because it is the strongest piece of legislation out there to protect children against abuse and neglect of parents, and I raised the concern, that I did not see any sections that addressed protection of children against the State. And I don’t know if it’s a coincidence or if I’m a philosophical, but I was able to predict an event that has now occurred.”

She said that she takes no consolation in having been right or for foreshadowing that something could happen but “Here we have the State abusing children psychologically and mentally.

“Now we are faced with a situation where we’re given excuses and apologies but I’m not certain tat it will go much further. That is why I strongly press the importance of having legislation put in place or at least sections that protect children from actions of the State and their actors.”

She said that this is what the laws of Barbados seeks to prevent and protect against, therefore the new legislation needs to be re-looked at and the necessary amendments and additions made speedily for the youngest and most vulnerable in our society.