DLP wants ‘national mystery’ cellphone case solved Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is supporting calls for an independent body to investigate alleged breaches of suspects’ rights during in-custody investigations.

Earlier this week, Barbados Bar Association (BBA) called for a commission of inquiry be conducted. This comes an attorney discovered a mobile phone taped to a table while meeting with a client at a police station.

Convenor of the BBA’s Criminal Law Committee, Martie Garner told reporters: “We are asking at this point that a commission of inquiry be conducted in this matter because the mere fact that the presence of a phone – that has three pieces of duct tape on it – that in of itself has breached client-attorney privilege, because there can only be two reasons why that is there.

One, either you are calling that phone before the attorney comes in and listening in or two, it being used to record and I find that quite odd and quite strange.”

Describing the incident as a “national mystery”, first vice president of the DLP and attorney-at-law, Michael Lashley KC disagreed with the Commissioner of Police’s insistence that there was no breach of privacy.

“We support the Bar Associations’ call for an independent probe to ensure the rights of all suspects to private communication with their lawyer when in police custody.

The DLP is calling for full disclosure of all statements coming out of this matter and ask that the findings be shared with stakeholders,” Lashley remarked.

He went on to call for a full reform of the country’s criminal justice system, saying: “We disagree with the Attorney General’s piecemeal approach to reform which will not fix the fundamental issues regarding the rights of suspects presumed innocent, under the Constitution of Barbados.”

Inclusive to establishing an independent body to investigate, the DLP first vice president recommended several measures such as amending the Police Act to include strict procedural rules that must be followed when a suspect is in police custody, and establishing a duty-lawyer scheme to protect the rights of suspects and to safeguard the state from any liability for breaches of the suspect’s fundamental rights.

He added that the DLP is willing and ready to assist Government in moving forward with these policies and amendments in the best interest of the country and the people of Barbados.