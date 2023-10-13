DLP wants government to tell the truth about Barbados crime situation Loop Barbados

Why was the school lockdown simulation necessary?

This is one burning question coming out from the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and directed towards the organisers of the Springer Memorial School simulation, and the government. The Party wants to know what warranted the introduction and implementation of such a simulation exercise in a school on this island.

Issuing the challenge was Chairperson of the Young Democrats and Attorney-at-law Tyra Trotman during the press conference held at the DLP George Street, St Michael location today, Thursday, October 12, one day after the exercise conducted at the Springer Memorial Secondary School.

She said:

“When I came across this simulation exercise, I wondered why there was a need for such an exercise, in circumstances where we have Minister Corey Layne, who repeatedly boasts about the low crime levels in Barbados?

“So I don’t know if it is a matter of mixed messaging or if it is that the government of Barbados wishes to push under the rug or hide some very serious situations that we have going on in Barbados?

“And if it is that Barbados is in such a state, that we need exercises like these in schools then I think Minister Corey Layne needs to draw back his position on the levels of crime in Barbados.”

But she also conceded, “If it is, because I believe in being prepared of course, if it is that we are preparing our students for instances like these, then it needs to be done in the correct way.

“Often times, it is not what we do, but how we do it.”

Meanwhile, one of the island’s teacher union’s bosses has lauded the intent of the simulation exercise and believes that it is timely.

Head of the Barbados Secondary Schools Teachers Union Mary-Ann Redman called up situations of violence in secondary schools over the past five years, naming instances that were never otherwise spoken of in public combined with known publicised cases. In her encouragement for more of these simulations under the right parameters at other schools, using her inside knowledge and collated reports from teachers allegedly, she painted a picture of school staff being confronted with more and more violent situations annually and she deems such a lockdown drill as necessary in these times.

Redman was speaking at the same time today, but as part of the panel at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education headquarters.