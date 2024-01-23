DLP vice president argues Prime Minister Mottley not suited to lead Loop Barbados

Walter Maloney, second vice president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), is pointing to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley as the cause of the “suffering and pain” experienced by citizens of Barbados.

Maloney charged that Mottley, who is serving her second term in office, is an unsuitable leader. He made his comments recently at a St Andrew Branch Meeting held at the Alleyne School.

Quoting prominent British author Douglas Adams, Maloney said: “‘ One of the major problems with governing people is that of whom you get to do it, or rather of who manages to get people to let them do it to them. It is a well known fact that those people who must want to rule people are ipso facto, those least suited to do so.'”

The DLP second vice president argued that despite her early introduction into the world of politics from the age of 13 years, Prime Minister Mottley “was never suited to lead and we are seeing it everyday”.

“Everyday we are seeing it in this country. People are suffering, people are in pain. Young people disconnected, they don’t feel as if they have a future in this country. The older people who are pensionable or on pension like me find it difficult to live and those who are working are struggling even for those steel frame houses, because a lot of people still cannot afford a house,” stressed the former trade union president.

“Yes, the Prime Minister continues to tell the young people get more children by she doesn’t tell them how to feed them and yet they are asking you to work longer, forty years before you all get your pensions and some of you all will die before you get your pensions but that is the reality,” he continued.

“The question I keep asking myself is how much longer are we going to allow this to happen, how much longer?”

Maloney held that the DLP was the best remedy to eradicating the ills affecting Barbados.

“This party has always been in the vanguard for the downtrodden, for the voiceless and for those persons have been marginalised. This party has always been there for them.”

“Yes we lost two elections, it was tragic, it was hurtful but then again we learnt from them and we learnt enough to know that yes the Barbados Labour Party would have won but we cannot stand up and say that after 2018 our lives have been better,” he added.