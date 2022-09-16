DLP tributes flow as Dr Denis Lowe’s Journey comes to end Loop Barbados

The passing of politician Dr Denis Lowe has saddened George Street comrades and supporters.

Several have come forth to offer condolences and to reflect on the political life of Dr Lowe who served two terms – between 2008 and 2018 – in the Freundel Stuart administration.

General secretary of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Steve Blackett reminisced of their days in Parliament, where Blackett was Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and. Community Development and Dr Lowe as Minister of Environment, Drainage and Water Resources.

The DLP general secretary described the former Member of Parliament for Christ Church East as “a good and decent man” who was controversial but firm in his beliefs.

“During our two terms in office, between 2008 and 2018, Denis and I sat next to each other both in Parliament and the Cabinet room, so I got to share every single week of his immense intellect, humanity, devotion to his constituents, his late mother and to his family, relatives and comrades.

“He was controversial in some of his mouthings but that was because his conviction to his philosophical beliefs often unbridled and loosened his tongue to the discomfort of some, but that was who he was,” Blackett stated.

Dr Lowe was well known for his rhetorical prowess within the party, Blackett recalled.

“His remarkable oration was informed, practised and cultivated by his exposure to the church as a lay preacher, he was evangelical in his parliamentary speeches and his platform presentations and lectures.”

Blackett expressed that he was sorrowed by his “friend”, and his “comrade” and added that Dr Low will be dearly missed.

“I personally deeply mourn my friend’s passing, I shall truly miss him, farewell my buddy, may the angels soar with you and deliver you into the arms of your waiting Lord, rest in peace comrade and rise in eternal glory.”

DLP president Dr Ronnie Yearwood also said his condolences to the family, colleagues and constituents of the party stalwart.

“The Party acknowledges Dr Lowe’s contribution in several capacities including serving as public affairs officer before becoming a Senator in 2003, winning the Christ Church East seat in the 2008 election, being appointed Minister of the Environment and Drainage and Water Resources.”

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him,” said the DLP leader in an official press statement.

Once DLP hopeful for the St James South, author and PR Consultant LaShawna Griffith revealed that Dr Lowe was in fact embarking on a memoir or two before today’s tragic news.

Shocked on hearing of his psssing, she wrote on her Facebook:

Tribute to Dr Denis Lowe

Four weeks ago I met with Denis Lowe Wendell Callender Margo DC as we held a planning meeting to discuss the marketing strategy for his book The Journey.

A very excited Lowe said,”You were highly recommended to me as I know you would do justice in writing my article about this book.”

I chuckled.

He continued and stated,

“I do not want this article to focus on politics but rather I want it to be about my spiritual journey. The one about politics going to come later and it will be a page-turner,” he said.

All of us chuckled.

I received the shock of my life this morning when I was told he had passed away.

I was dumbfounded.

I would like to wish my sincere condolences to the family of Dr Denis Lowe,

May he Rest In Peace.