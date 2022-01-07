DLP St George South candidate criticised for ‘concerning’ comments | Loop Barbados

Election season is at full throttle, one local charity has issued a warning to political parties for their use of degrotary and discriminatory language towards women.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Barbados Association of Endometriosis and PCOS (BAEP) described the language used during a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) political meeting as “concerning, divisive and disheartening”.

This was in response to Wednesday night at the Checker Hall, St Lucy spot meeting, where St George South hopeful, Dawn-Marie Armstrong during her remarks questioned the womanhood of Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

In the now-viral clip, Armstrong said: “You have two women with families, with children, that truly understand what it is to sacrifice, that truly understand what it is to care. And you have our Prime Minister stealing our hard work, the blood, sweat and tears that we have put into bearing children and raising them in this country. Coming again three and half years later to say she still cares, but Ma’am how do you care, how have you shown it, what have you done.

You all compare my president to this Prime Minister and I say this without apology, you cannot compare a bulldog to a great dane – same animal but a different breed. And everything you have said about my president is because she is a woman. She speaks like a woman, she talks like a woman, she carries herself like a woman and I as a woman cannot stand here and allow her to be victimised for being who she is”.

Armstrong caused outrage on social media, with many referring to the speech as distasteful and embarrassing.

Remarking on Armstrong’s speech, the Association said that it was “inexcusable to utilise any language that implicitly and explicitly dismisses and degrades the worth of women who do not have children”.

The BAEP reiterated that womanhood should not be determined by motherhood. The Association highlighted that medical conditions such as endometriosis and PCOS are the top causes of female infertility, therefore, such conversations were traumatic to women who were suffering from reproductive conditions.

“The language and narrative within this public forum was not only unnecessary but possibly re-traumatising, with the potential to cause emotional and psychological damage to those who heard it.

“We encourage those who are responsible for this unfortunate narrative to reconsider the messaging and direction, and we invite them to join us for an open discussion on reproductive health conditions.”