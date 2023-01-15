DLP slams incomplete renovations and wait times at QEH A&E Department Loop Barbados

The Accident and Emergency Department underwent renovations, but according to Paul Gibson, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokesman on health, the core issues have not been resolved.

Long wait times, staff shortages, inadequate space and incomplete renovations to facilitate the numbers visiting the A&E have rendered the facility inefficient.

“It is now taking 48 to 49 hours in our Accident and Emergency to be seen….You have a lot of 85 and 75 year olds sitting in a waiting room, sometimes falling and collapsing on the ground of the Accident and Emergency Department waiting to be seen by a doctor,” Gibson remarked during a press conference at the DLP’s George Street, St Michael headquarters.

Gibson questioned Government’s priorities, noting that the old A&E Department was closed for the renovations, but Government has yet to reopen it citing not enough funds.

“The Government spend millions of dollars creating a new mouth or entrance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. They closed the old Accident and Emergency Department and opened the new one. The old Accident and Emergency Department was supposed to be fixed and renovated to expand the services in the department. So, what has happened is that we are operating on the new section of the Accident and Emergency Department and the old one is closed. We have gone back to the original position we were in before,” he pointed out.

“The Government is finding money to build a Golden Square, a Heroes Park but you mean they can’t even find to rebuild or repair the second part of the Accident and Emergency Department,” Gibson continued.

The DLP spokesperson on health emphasised that the staff in the A&E were stressed. He advised Government “relook at the staffing of the hospital” and “the retooling of the hospital”. He advocated for the efficient running of polyclinics to ease the burden on nurses and doctors at the QEH.

“If the polyclinics are dealt with in an adequate way or funded and staffed, they would be able to decompress the challenges we are seeing at the Accident and Emergency Department. That decompression is necessary because you are not supposed to be going to a hospital for everything,” Gibson insisted.

“When you have a hospital that is only seeing people in 48 hours, that is understaffed by 250 nurses, when you have doctors that are working shifts and double hours to push and to see patients, you have a situation of compression, you have a stressful situation,” he emphasised.

Gibson maintained that the Mia Mottley-led administration needed to get its act together regarding healthcare in Barbados or to “get out” of office.