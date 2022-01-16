DLP promising no income tax out of first $15,000 of bonus | Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) will be restructuring the tax system in Barbados if elected, in an effort to relieve the pain and suffering, they feel citizens have been experiencing.

Tax cuts are supposedly coming to the benefit of persons who receive annual bonuses under $15,000 and pensioners.

This is according to DLP president Verla De Peiza who outlined the party’s plans during their manifesto launch on Thursday, January 13 in Brereton, St Philip.

“I want Barbados to appreciate how serious the Democratic Labour Party is about this exercise of governance, because we know that our people have been suffering and that it is for us to relieve their pain… we also want them to be comfortable in their pockets and so we need to have a rejigging of our tax structure in order to make sure that our people have a little bit more in their pockets that they can spend.”

De Peiza revealed that one of the plans which she believes would affect most Barbadians is making some of their annual bonus free from income tax.

“So one of the provisions that we will be moving forward with is to make the first $15,000 of your annual bonus free from income tax. Now my understanding of bonus means it is extra, and so you deserve to enjoy your extra. Most people don’t get a bonus anywhere near this when the year comes and so it is expected that this will touch and concern the majority of Barbadians.”

Pensioners were also a focal part of the party’s plans as she revealed that their income tax will be reduced by half.

“And as a companion to this, an incoming Democratic Labour Party administration will reduce income tax on pensions from 25 per cent to 12.5 per cent. And I want to give you the rationale for that. The majority of our pensioners having given their time and service to the country, on receiving their pension and gratuity usually invest it.”

Not revealing too much information, De Peiza added that her administration will be paying close attention to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) because the pandemic has taken its tole on the country’s social safety net.

“There is a provision but I’m not talking about it tonight. For the rationalization of national insurance as well, we know because we experienced it, that the national insurance took a significant hit due to COVID and we’ve read the actuarial reports and we took them to heart. They’re not intended just to scare you, they’re intended to spur you into action.”