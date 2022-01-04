DLP president says party not playing with Bajans’ safety | Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is thinking safety first as they campaign to Polling Day, January 19, 2022.

Stressing that this is a priority for her team, DLP president Verla De Pezia arrived at the nomination centre at Daryll Jordan Secondary in St Lucy with little fanfare. Responding to her almost solo entry except for the individuals necessary to complete the nomination process, while others had motorcades and entertainers as well as gangs of supporters, she said, “No, I wasn’t going to come with 100 people when I know there’s COVID.”

She said that with the DLP, “there is no intention to endanger the lives of our citizens, whilst they exercise their democratic rights.”

Again commenting on an election at this time and their readiness, she added that despite the challenges they intend to pull through.

“This is mobilisation time. We’ve moved into a different type of canvas which you would expect, elections having been called. Fortunately we were a bit ahead of the game in that we had certain logistics organised and we’re rejigging a few things. Nationally, we also were about 90 per cent ready. We will shortly be releasing our list of meetings. The only rejigging is to have a care to the climate we’re in right now. It is a tough time to call an election. It is not even a necessary time to call an election with 18 months or so to go, but it is what it is, and we will do our part to make sure that our people are kept safe.”

Speaking to her chances in St Lucy, she said, “It is very much expected you will always have polarised positions because you have people who will always be for one party or the other but that middle group that takes their speed from the temperature of the country that is the warmest part that we are getting right now.”

De Peiza said that her party is capitalising on those who feel frustrated as well. “It is clear that the dissatisfaction with the present administration did not take long to set in, and let’s face it, it’s a series of own goals that brought them to that point and our people are very pleased to have the opportunity to signal their discontent earlier than they expected.”

Asked how the strategy of the DLP candidates has been impacted by COVID-19 and the fact that Omicron is in the community, she that “ours always was a ground game and this suits us. We have young candidates and social media suits us. That really is the focus. We have to have safety of our people, that is really the immediate consideration. Whatever we do it will always have that as an overarching focus, keeping our people safe.”