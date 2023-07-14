DLP President: Apply the lessons Sir Lloyd taught us Loop Barbados

Supporters, friends, colleagues and well wishers viewed the body of the late Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford at the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) headquarters ahead of his state funeral.

The viewing on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at George was the second occasion and location for the public to pay their respects to the man who was this country’s fourth prime minister.

Away on assignment in the Republic of China, DLP President Dr Ronnie Yearwood extended his condolences and paid tribute to Sir Lloyd who, according to him, possessed ideal innate qualilities that all leaders should have.

Dr Yearwood’s tribute follows:

Today, I continue to mourn with the family of Sir Lloyd, the country and the Democratic Labour Party family, on the passing of one of the great statesmen of our country, Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford.

As we say our final goodbyes, let us apply the lessons he has taught us through his life of service to our beloved country and Democratic Labour Party.

I am on assignment in China so it is with sadness that I am unable to attend Sir Lloyd’s State funeral and at its core, a thanksgiving celebration for a life lived honorably and in service of others.

It is serendipitous, but also fitting that I am in China doing work that has evolved because of the foundations Sir Lloyd laid in one of his last public assignments as Barbados’ first Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. It is through his diplomatic work that Barbados has such strong ties with China.

Sir Lloyd was a man of both vision and detail; a combination not often seen in leaders, and we are grateful to have benefitted from his sound leadership.

His personal and professional sacrifice to do right by Party and country shall never go unrecognized.

I send condolences to Lady Sandiford and Sir Lloyd’s entire family.

May he rise in glory.