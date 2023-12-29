DLP hosts Christmas party for the kids Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party brought children from communities as far as Massiah Street in St John and Haynesville in St James to have a time filled with laughter, joy and good community cheer last Saturday at its George Street Headquarters.

It was an opportunity to bring season’s greetings to children from a cross section of children’s homes by many of the party’s leading arms came together to make the event happen.

DLP President Dr Ronnie Yearwood said ” Today was all about bringing community spirit, the reason for the season and the spirit of giving to those whose lives are not always the easiest.”

He noted, that the event brought together many partner organisations and several helping hands contributed to execution. Yearwood said it was inspiring to see members put their hands to the plow not for the party’s benefit but for the community’s benefit.

The DLP President explained this year’s Christmas Party is a reinvention of a party tradition and members came together to make it happen.

“It’s truly our giveback to the children of Barbados who mean so much to us, and we were glad to put this together.”