DLP hopeful Dawn-Marie Armstrong apologises for remarks | Loop Barbados

Hours after her controversial remarks at the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) campaign launch at Checker Hall, St Lucy, candidate Dawn-Marie Armstrong has issued an apology.

Armstrong received public scorn on Thursday, January 7, after a clip of her speech went viral for being “divisive” and “disheartening”.

The St George South candidate took to her social media to apologise and ask for forgiveness. She promised to conduct herself with “vigour” and “grace” henceforth.

“I now understand the hurt that I have caused and I also understand that my troubling statements have offended many of you. Those who have followed me personally and professionally throughout the years and now politically know that my intentions are pure and I am never meaning to cause offence to anyone.

I can assure you that as I continue along the campaign trail and continue to contest for the seat in St George South, I will conduct myself with vigour but most importantly at this time grace and all I can do at this time is ask you to forgive.”

Armstrong’s apology was met with mixed reactions from the public, some questioned her sincerity while others commended her for apologising.