DLP elections done in fairness, honesty and transparency Loop Barbados

The next Democratic Labour Party (DLP) to lead the political party into the next two years will be known today.

This is the assurance of Supervisor of Elections and Returning Officer B. Ricardo Harrison.

Not new to this role, Harrison intended to run a tight ship for elections at the George Street headquarters from Friday evening through to this afternoon.

He told Loop News, he gives his assurance that the process will be done in “fairness, honesty and transparency”.

Vying for the presidency are Dr David Estwick, Richard Sealy, Ryan Walters and Dr Ronnie Yearwood.

Persons are also running for General Secretary and to be the Vice President’s.

DLP Annual Conference 2023 continues tomorrow, Sunday, August 20, when the winner of the presidency will give his first speech.