DLP confirms Moe’s move | Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party has officially confirmed that former government senator and Barbados Labour Party (BLP) strategist Lucille Moe joined their ranks.

Rumours were rife this week as neither the DLP nor the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) could confirm whether the former Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Public Affairs made the switch.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, BLP campaign manager, Dr Jerome Walcott commenting on the rumours said: ”

My information is that she was at Ilaro Court for several hours yesterday [Thursday] evening. So if she is working with the DLP, I don’t know what she would be doing at Ilaro Court at the same time”.

However, after an invitation to Ilaro Court on Saturday, January 1 for last-minute efforts to halt the move Moe declared that her mind was made up.

“Contrary to what others have been speculating in the media not everything is about money. Sometimes you have to know your own worth as a human being and there’s no price for principle,” declared Moe on her exit from the meeting with Prime Minister Mottley.

With 21 years of regional electioneering under her belt, Moe is perceived as a ground game expert and was a personal campaign strategist for the current Prime Minister in the St Michael North East constituency from her first victory in 1994 until her abrupt dismissal from the Mottley Cabinet in the 2020 reshuffle, which also saw the exit of elected members of Parliament to make room for new appointees.

In response to the move, DLP President Verla De Peiza said: “The Democratic Labour Party is pleased to welcome Ms Moe. It demonstrates that the Party is able to attract skilled patriots who recognize the importance of rescuing democracy.”