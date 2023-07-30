DLP clears its hand of NIS reform suggestions tabled Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has emphatically declared it had nothing to do with the Advisory Group on the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

In a statement, the DLP stated:

“Contrary to the statement by Minister [of Labour] Colin Jordan in Parliament, the DLP was not part of the consultation for the Advisory Group on the NIS as the government abruptly removed the Party from discussions without explanation after the DLP inquired about details, since the DLP holds a firm view that consultation has to be meaningful and not merely window dressing.

“Therefore, the decisions the government arrived at were its decisions and whomever it engaged.”

This came following Friday’s laying of the two Bills – Pensions (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the National Insurance and Social Security (Amendment) Bill. The two were tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The DLP said despite this, its members are closely watching the two pieces of important legislation relating to National Insurance Scheme, pensions, and retirement.

“The DLP will assess the two Bills tabled in Parliament line by line and will address the nation in the fullness of time.

“Given that the legislation will touch the lives of all Barbadians and its impact will be far-reaching, the DLP believes it is important to review the legislation in detail.”