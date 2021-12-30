DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead on Nomination Day | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead on Nomination Day | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead on Nomination Day

Alex Mitchell and the Bajan Free Party are back for Elections 2022

Ronald Chapman: No indoor parties at this time

Chief Medical Officer declares Omicron is here in the community

New APP in town! PdP and UPP merge

Reifer out! New DLP candidate for St George North to be announced

NY magazine names Prime Minister Mottley Person of the Year for 2021

Vaccination schedule for December 30 and 31

Phasing out of inefficient lights starts Jan 1

Atherley criticises early election call – constitution should be first

Friday Dec 31

25?C

DLP candidates and president with their fees in-hand

The 30 individuals who will contest for the constituencies in the next General Election under the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) banner have paid in their monies oficially.

They entered with their BBD $250 in hand and excited with smiles and receipts which they showed onlookers and supporters.

It was a modest crowd of yellow and blue shirts at Country Road just after midday, today, December 30, 2021, given the current COVID-19 climate and protocols.

With their masks in place, President Verla De Peiza was flanked on the left and right but her party-mates and they all seemed to be in high spirits.

Nomination Day is January 3, 2022, and General Elections are set for Januray 19, 2022.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Elections

DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead on Nomination Day

Elections

Alex Mitchell and the Bajan Free Party are back for Elections 2022

Community

Ronald Chapman: No indoor parties at this time

More From

Community

NY magazine names Prime Minister Mottley Person of the Year for 2021

Readers vote Prime Minister Mia Mottley and NY Major-elect Eric Adams as Persons of the Year

Elections

Reifer out! New DLP candidate for St George North to be announced

See also

Floyd Reifer cites contractual obligations and bows out

Community

BRSA demands uninsured motorists be held responsible

“…you pay your insurance sometimes upfront and still when something happens you do not have a strong backing”

Elections

De Peiza wants Barbadians to care enough to go out and vote

DLP Head calling Barbadians to go to the polls safely to move away from a ‘one-party state’

Community

Father decides Clean Freaks Barbados should give to kids for Christmas

“Growing up I did not have much, but the one thing I had was the love from my family, friends and neighbours”

Coronavirus

Chief Medical Officer declares Omicron is here in the community

The island records 247 new positive COVID-19 cases as numbers rise after the holidays