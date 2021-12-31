DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead of Nomination Day | Loop Barbados

The 30 individuals who will contest for the constituencies in the next General Election under the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) banner have paid in their monies oficially.

They entered with their BBD $250 in hand and excited with smiles and receipts which they showed onlookers and supporters.

It was a modest crowd of yellow and blue shirts at Country Road just after midday, today, December 30, 2021, given the current COVID-19 climate and protocols.

With their masks in place, President Verla De Peiza was flanked on the left and right but her party-mates and they all seemed to be in high spirits.

Nomination Day is January 3, 2022, and General Elections are set for Januray 19, 2022.