DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead of Nomination Day | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead of Nomination Day | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BAMP warns locals to be careful ahead of celebrations

Resumption of face-to-face classes postponed

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

COVID-19 deaths move to 262

MOH and MOE officials ‘quietly talking’ about the reopening of schools

Head of Monitoring Unit: Strict protocols in place for election season

Krosfyah massive assembles on Jan 1

Lashley returns to contest for St Philip North seat

De Peiza: DLP confident and prepared despite snap election

DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead of Nomination Day

Saturday Jan 01

24?C
Elections

President Verla De Peiza was in high spirits

Loop News

DLP candidates and president with their fees in-hand

The 30 individuals who will contest for the constituencies in the next General Election under the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) banner have paid in their monies oficially.

They entered with their BBD $250 in hand and excited with smiles and receipts which they showed onlookers and supporters.

It was a modest crowd of yellow and blue shirts at Country Road just after midday, today, December 30, 2021, given the current COVID-19 climate and protocols.

With their masks in place, President Verla De Peiza was flanked on the left and right but her party-mates and they all seemed to be in high spirits.

Nomination Day is January 3, 2022, and General Elections are set for Januray 19, 2022.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Pollard returns to West Indies squad; no place for Chris Gayle

Coronavirus

BAMP warns locals to be careful ahead of celebrations

Community

Resumption of face-to-face classes postponed

More From

Community

NY magazine names Prime Minister Mottley Person of the Year for 2021

Readers vote Prime Minister Mia Mottley and NY Major-elect Eric Adams as Persons of the Year

Elections

See also

Alex Mitchell and the Bajan Free Party are back for Elections 2022

“We have an affidavit and the affidavit that we giving the people of Barbados is the truth”

Entertainment

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. People and the Washington Post reported White’s deat

Elections

Lashley returns to contest for St Philip North seat

DLP St Philip North candidate calls for a return to democracy for Barbados

Elections

DLP candidates show up and pay up ahead of Nomination Day

President Verla De Peiza was in high spirits

Travel

CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fuelled by the omicron variant.&n