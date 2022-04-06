DLP candidate accuses COVID Unit of bias, politically motivation | Loop Barbados

Former Democratic Labour Party candidate for St George South Dawn-Marie Armstrong is accusing members of the COVID-19 unit of being biased and politically motivated in their recent charges against her.

The two charges put forth against her for breaching Section 13 subsection 2 (b) and Section 13 (c) of the Emergency Management (COVID-19) Curfew Directive 2022 were later dismissed by Magistrate Elwood Watts in the District B Magistrates Court.

Speaking out on her social media, Armstrong narrated what she deemed “the saga”. She said it began on January 19, 2022, when officials from the COVID-19 Unit showed up at her campaign office in Greens, St George without presenting any identification and behaving in what she described as a “very hostile” manner towards her staff. Explaining that she had all the appropriate COVID-19 measures in place, she disclosed that when summoned by staff to her campaign office, the officers again refused to present any ID.

they should attend some policing workshops in this respect

“On January 19, 2022, ‘officers’ of the COVID-19 Unit barged into our Campaign Office in Greens without presenting identification while behaving in a very hostile manner towards staff. We had all our protocols in place for the day with three persons to assist with traffic and general organisation. At the time of the ‘officers’ visit, I was away relieving agents at a polling station and received Whatsapp messages from staff indicating that the ‘officers’ stayed for over an hour. Obviously alarmed, they asked me to come and deal with the issue. On arriving, I asked the ‘officers’ to present their IDs, at which point they DID NOT so I asked them to leave the premises.”

She professed that their behaviour made her think it was a scam.

“I honestly thought that they were impersonating actual COVID-19 Unit Officers because of their behavior towards us as I felt very unsafe in their presence.”

According to Armstrong, following this occurrence, the officers visited her personal residence on January 26, still not presenting any IDs. She argued that although there is no data legislation in Barbados, Supervisor Rickey Edwards had no right to show up at her residence.

“On January 26, one week later, more ‘officers’ showed up to my personal residence, still not presenting IDs. This time, it was to inquire of the events that transpired on Election Day. They stated that they were undertaking an investigation but before I allowed them to proceed, I asked them how they obtained my address. Supervisor Rickey Edwards (identified as a witness on case #2) stated very boldly, ‘When you’re in the public’s eye, people can find out where you live!'”

Armstrong further revealed that on February 2, when officers revisited her residence, this time in posession of their IDs, she complied by providing them with the names of staff who worked at her campaign office on election day.

“Rickey and crew returned to my residence yet again on February 2, 2022, clearly presenting their IDs and spoke once more of their ongoing investigation and asked for the names of staff at the Campaign Office on election day. This time I complied. They visited each staff member the same day warning them on intended prosecution for ‘not wearing masks’ in the Campaign Office on election day.”

Accusing the Unit of being intent on victimisation and she challenged them to consider undergoing “serious” training.

“Duties of officers should be undertaken WITHOUT BIAS, political or otherwise. You have to live in Barbados just as we do!…

“Members of COVID-19 unit need to undergo serious training! If these officers have this type of legislative power, they should attend some policing workshops in this respect.”

Armstrong thanked attorney Michael Lashley and his associates, especially Sade Harris and Rasheed Belgrave for their representation.