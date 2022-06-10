DJ Salt joins call for motorists to respect all road users | Loop Barbados

Pleas have been reignited for motorists to be vigilant and respect all road users.

This call comes from deejay, Patrick ‘Salt’ Bellamy, in response to the tragic accident involving Cheryl Rose.

Rose, who is the mother of esteemed multi-platinum Barbadian producer, Chris Rose, was struck from behind by a car while on her early morning jog on Mother’s Day. She received a traumatic injury to her head which led to brain bleed. She remains hospitalised and her in urgent need of medical treatment.

The popular Slam 101.1 deejay, who is known for participating in charity runs, reflected on his Instagram that Cheryl’s story hit too close to home.

“Before I went out on my run today, I came across a post from the son of a lady who had been struck on Mother’s Day. I thought of Cheryl Rose for the entire 4th km of my run today.

“I was running on the sidewalk, facing oncoming traffic and thinking this is everything Cheryl Rose was doing and yet she was struck, yet she is fighting for her lift, yet her family is fighting for her lift and an entire community is praying for her,” Salt wrote.

He noted that the accident should be a strong warning to motorists about “the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of respecting ALL road users.”

“Forgive me if I have little patience for people who oppose breathalyser testing and any other measures put in place to safeguard our roads,” Salt contended while stressing could have been avoided.

The family of Cheryl Rose has launched a GoFundMe to raise donations for her fully recovery.

You can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/asking-for-compassion-and-generosity?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer