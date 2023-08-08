DJ Private Ryan makes no promises about a return of Soca Brainwash Loop Barbados

DJ Private Ryan may have missed Crop Over 2022, but he did not let that happen again this year as he not only popped up in a few Crop Over fetes, but he is on the road with Krave the Band for Grand Kadooment.

Loop caught up with the Trini disc jock and event producer on the side of the road in Warrens before the jump got truly underway and he was already enjoying himself.

“So far the road is very good. They had a lil rain but the vibes are still up. The parties have been great. The vibes, the music, everything’s been good. It’s been a good return for me.”

let’s see what’s in store, but I have Soca Baby here for now

He said that he is truly happy to see Bajans back out.

“It’s great seeing everybody, but what is great about it is that I like that it has gone back to its organic Bajan-centred events, Bajan music, everything. So it’s been great. There’s still a lot of foreigners but I know it’s only going to get bigger and better from here.”

Even before touching down in the 246, Private Ryan was on Twitter saying that Barbados Crop Over looks lit.

Asked about this he said that he stands confidently by his stance still, because his research was showing such. He was keeping his ear to the ground and chatting with his fellow deejays too. “I was just looking at the response in general to everything, the music, the parties were selling out, so I knew Crop Over was in a good place.”

On the topic of the 2023 music, he said, “I love the music this year, but especially I have to say a big respect to Jus Jay, who undeniably is the producer of Crop Over this year.” He said all his projects did “well” – Black Keys, Lil Rick, LeadPipe, the Problem Child; “so congratulations to him.”

In respect to DJ Private Ryan’s signature event Soca Brainwash, he said he was not able to produce that for Barbados this year, but he added, “We’ll see what the future of Soca Brainwash in Barbados is… but you know I love Barbados. I’ve been coming here for years. I support Barbados – love the music, love the people. So let’s see what’s in store, but I have Soca Baby here for now. “

Soca Baby, a boat ride on MV Harbour Master, made its first stop in Barbados this year on Crop Over Sunday, August 6, 2023, to pay honour to soca music.

But with that said, Loop had to push the envelope all the way, because in for a penny, in for a pound. So if Barbados does see a return of Soca Brainwash in the future, could Bajans get a theme? We just had to ask.

With a smile he said:

“Well, the challenge with Barbados as I’ve said publicly is that it’s very expensive for us to put the production on that we usually do, especially when it is very theme-oriented.”

But he said that he will revisit and see if it will be feasible. “But I won’t lie, it will be challenging just because of what the expectation is and I want to protect the brand, protect the quality and make sure that if I bring something to Barbados on that level that I am very true to the fans that have supported over the years.”