DJ Khaled and family vacation in Barbados Loop Barbados

Khaled Mohammed Khaled, also known as DJ Khaled, his wife Nicole Tuck, and two sons Asahd and Aalam Khaled are in Barbados for holiday.

In a photo posted to Instagram on Friday, December 29, while on route to his destination, Khaled announced that he was going on family vacation.

“Sun tanning. Why wait to get a sun tan. Family vacation, THANK YOU GOD.”

He also posted a video shortly after he landed in Barbados and expressed that he was excited to experience Barbadian culture.

“Barbados the Khaled family is here! I can’t wait to eat the best food, drink the best rum punch, drink the best coconut wata and embrace the love from all the beautiful people. I wanna breathe the air Rihanna breathes, LOVE IS THE ONLY WAY!!!!!”

In a video, Khaled shared that he wanted immerse himself in the country that birthed global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

During his visit to Rihanna Drive in Westbury, St Michael, Khaled said “I just wanna come out here and embrace the air and see the trees and just see what everyday Rihanna woke up to.

The caption read:

“I just wanna breathe the air Rihanna breathes, LOVE IS THE ONLY WAY!!!!!”

The producer also mingled with persons in the community.